Govt slams INPS estimates on 'dignity decree'

Rome, July 16 - The government has slammed an estimate from pensions and social security agency INPS that its so-called 'dignity decree' against precarious work will lead to the loss of 8,000 temp jobs a year until 2028. Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said "we can't sack (INPS President Tito) Boeri now but when his term elapses we'll remember that he's an INPS president not in line with the ideas of the government". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the other deputy premier, told Boeri "if you don't agree, resign". Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said the INPS estimates were "without a scientific basis", prompting Boeri to accuse the government of "economic denial".