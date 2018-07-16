Soccer: 'Bring us the Champions' Juve fans ask Ronaldo

Turin, July 16 - Juventus fans asked Cristiano Ronaldo to "bring us the Champions League trophy" when the Portugal star arrived for his medical after a 112-million-euro move from real Madrid on Monday. Ronaldo, 33, took his first selfies with his new fans, thousands of whom were camped out outside the JMedical facility. "Ronaldo Bring Us The Champions" was the chant the fans sang. The Portugal great has signed a four-year contract giving him 30 million euros a year.