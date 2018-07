24 nabbed in Palermo clan bust

Palermo, July 16 - Italian police on Monday arrested 24 people in a major operation against Cosa Nostra clans in Palermo. Four of them were placed under house arrest, including a well-known Palermo criminal lawyer, Nico Riccobene. The probe uncovered the leading role of a boss who has come to the fore since the death of boss of bosses Totò Riina last November, Giuseppe Corona. Nicknamed the "money-laundering king", Corona was able to launder "rivers of money", police said.