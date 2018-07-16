Trade surplus down 1 bn

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
16 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 16 - Italy's trade surplus fell around one billion euros in May, ISTAT said Monday. The surplus went from 4.344 billion euros in May 2017 to 3.378 billion this may, the statistics agency said. In the first five months of thr year the surplus reached 13.895 billion, or 29.644 billion if energy products were not counted.
