Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo:Raddrizzani e il barese NapoliE su Giancaspro nuova inchiesta
15.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, aperto nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
14.07.2018

Surbo, scontro all'incrocio: due morti e quattro feriti
15.07.2018

Pd, Emiliano sbatte la porta: i suoi fuori dalla segreteria
15.07.2018

Bari, una dopo l'altra: si dimette Biga E in citta spuntano gli striscioni«Imprenditori salvate la Bari»
13.07.2018

Bari, a vuoto una possibile offerta: serie D dietro l'angolo.
Ma spunta un piano B
per ripartire dalla C

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Auto tampona uno scooter a Bari: morto un 62enne
14.07.2018

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson
10.07.2018

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?
15.07.2018

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»
14.07.2018

Negramaro a Lecce, il concertoallo stadio davanti ai 30mila
14.07.2018

Auto contro scooter sulla ss100: morto un 62enne
14.07.2018

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo
15.07.2018

Rome

Trade surplus down 1 bn

In May on year previously

Rome, July 16 - Italy's trade surplus fell around one billion euros in May, ISTAT said Monday. The surplus went from 4.344 billion euros in May 2017 to 3.378 billion this may, the statistics agency said. In the first five months of thr year the surplus reached 13.895 billion, or 29.644 billion if energy products were not counted.

For first time migrants land in Europe says Italy

Woman, 24, dies of allergic reaction after dinner

Share urgency voiced by Conte on migrants - EU

For first time migrants land in Europe says PM's office

Salvini won't rule out EU Russia sanctions Italy veto

Can't see benefit in CETA - Centinaio

Flew to WCF on airline flight - Salvini

Trade surplus down 1 bn

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

Auto contro scooter sulla ss100: morto un 62enne

Negramaro a Lecce, il concertoallo stadio davanti ai 30mila

Lunghe assenze dall'ospedale, sospeso direttore medico a Campi Salentina

Si assentavano dal lavoro, sospesi 9 dipendenti del comune di Lecce

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia tutti contro Bonafede: parte il coro «onestà»

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»

Auto tampona uno scooter a Bari: morto un 62enne

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip

Foggia, il primo allenamento con Grassadonia allo Zaccheria

Foggia, il primo allenamento
con Grassadonia allo Zaccheria

 
Stadio, protesta dei tifosi E intanto arriva Ngombo

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi
E intanto arriva Ngombo

 

