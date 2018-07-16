For first time migrants land in Europe - PM's office

Rome, July 16 - The premier's office said Monday "today we can say that for the first time migrants are landing in Europe" after France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal agreed to take 50 each of the 450 migrants who landed at Pozzallo in Sicily. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who initially closed Italian ports to the migrants, said "Italy is no longer Europe's refugee camp, it's a political victory". But the Visegrad Group - Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland - refused to take in any of the migrants. Czech Premier Andrej Babis said the "approach of (Premier Giuseppe) Conte is the road to Hell".