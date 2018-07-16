For first time migrants land in Europe - PM's office

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Rome
16 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 16 - The premier's office said Monday "today we can say that for the first time migrants are landing in Europe" after France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal agreed to take 50 each of the 450 migrants who landed at Pozzallo in Sicily. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who initially closed Italian ports to the migrants, said "Italy is no longer Europe's refugee camp, it's a political victory". But the Visegrad Group - Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland - refused to take in any of the migrants. Czech Premier Andrej Babis said the "approach of (Premier Giuseppe) Conte is the road to Hell".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive
Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
Surbo, scontro all'incrocio: 2 morti. Feriti anche 2 bambini di 8 e 10 anni
Pd, Emiliano sbatte la porta: i suoi fuori dalla segreteria
Bari, a vuoto una possibile offerta: serie D dietro l'angolo.
Ma spunta un piano B
per ripartire dalla C