Regeni parents meet PM, FM, House Speaker

Rome, July 13 - The parents of Giulio Regeni, an Italian research student tortured and murdered in Cairo in early 2016, on Friday met with Premier Gisueppe Conte, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and House Speaker Roberto Fico. Fico said "an initiative" was "possible" with Moavero. Asked what it might be, he said "we are constructing". He added "I'm confident the truth will arrive". Italian prosecutors have said the Egyptian security apparatus were involved in Regeni's death. Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi has said the case was meant to spoil bilateral relations.