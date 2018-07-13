Boat with 450 migrants mustn't come to Italy - Salvini

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Rome
13 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 13 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday a boat carrying 450 migrants, now in Maltese-competence waters, can't come to Italy. Salvini said "a boat with 450 CLANDESTINES aboard has since this morning been in waters under the competence of Malta, which has said it will intervene. A few hours later, however, no one has moved and the boat has started heading for Italy again. "Let Malta, the migrant smugglers and the do-gooders of all of Italy and all the world know that this boat CANNOT and MUST NOT arrive in an Italian port. "We've already done our bit, understood?"
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera. Ministro su proprietà nuova sede: verificheremo
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln entro lunedì per il 70%
I soldi? Non più al notaio ma alla società
Statte, pesce e gelati scaduti
maxi sequestro dei Nas
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Bari, non era una tangente
ma una provvigione sui lavori:
torna libero imprenditore