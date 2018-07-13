Boat with 450 migrants mustn't come to Italy - Salvini

Venerdì 13 Luglio 2018 | 18:48

Palagiustizia Bari, Camera esamina decreto legge
12.07.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera. Ministro su proprietà nuova sede: verificheremo

curva nord Bari
11.07.2018

Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln entro lunedì per il 70%
I soldi? Non più al notaio ma alla società

Statte, pesce e gelati scadutimaxi sequrestro dei Nas
11.07.2018

Statte, pesce e gelati scaduti
maxi sequestro dei Nas

Scandalo sanità, Quinto per 3 oredal giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»Mozione di sfiducia per Pittella
10.07.2018

Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella

Non era una tangente, ma una provvigione sui lavori: torna libero imprenditore
12.07.2018

Bari, non era una tangente
ma una provvigione sui lavori:
torna libero imprenditore

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi E intanto arriva Ngombo
11.07.2018

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi
E intanto arriva Ngombo

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro
12.07.2018

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson
10.07.2018

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia
12.07.2018

Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia

Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni
11.07.2018

Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia tutti contro Bonafede: parte il coro «onestà»
12.07.2018

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia, parte il coro «onestà»

Bari, i soldi e gli affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni di euro
11.07.2018

Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio

La conferenza stampa di Di Paola
11.07.2018

Bari calcio, Di Paola annuncia: «Pronto a investire ma altri si facciano avanti»

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari
10.07.2018

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

Rome

Boat with 450 migrants mustn't come to Italy - Salvini

Was in Malta waters, now heading for Italy

Boat with 450 migrants mustn't come to Italy - Salvini

Rome, July 13 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday a boat carrying 450 migrants, now in Maltese-competence waters, can't come to Italy. Salvini said "a boat with 450 CLANDESTINES aboard has since this morning been in waters under the competence of Malta, which has said it will intervene. A few hours later, however, no one has moved and the boat has started heading for Italy again. "Let Malta, the migrant smugglers and the do-gooders of all of Italy and all the world know that this boat CANNOT and MUST NOT arrive in an Italian port. "We've already done our bit, understood?"

