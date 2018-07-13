Racism resurfacing 80 years after race laws - UCEI

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
13 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 13 - Racism is resurfacing in Italy 80 year after the Fascist race laws, the head of the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (UCEI), Noemi Di Segni said in Pagine Ebraiche (Jewish Papers) Friday. "There is today a growing manifestation of acts of racial intolerance, hatred and dangerous radicalization, sadly fuelled and legitimised also by exponents of the institutions," she wrote. Di Segni voiced the "torment" of "not being able to prevent what we thought had been overcome with the launch of our Constitution, and to see afresh laws and decrees democratically approved, but which violate fundamental rights".
