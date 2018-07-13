No supplementary budget, Tria confirms

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Rome
13 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 13 - The Italian government will not launch a supplementary budget this year, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria confirmed Friday. Speaking after an ECOFIN meeting, Tria said that "the centre of the budget is reversing a trend to always increase the amount of current-account spending to the detriment of investment spending". He said that increasing investments "would be the real adjustment of the Italian budget". "In the past Italy was granted a lot to boost investments, but then they always fell despite the flexibility obtained," he said, adding that "this is the centre of the question, I believe, not 0.1% or 0.2%." Tria added that that "we will discuss ways and schedules" for debt reduction. Italy needs a structural budget adjustment of 0.3% of GDP in 2018, the ECOFIN said. This would be the equivalent of about five billion euros, sources said. This is because "there is a risk of significant deviation" from the medium term objective (MTO) of balancing the budget, it aid in its recommendations to members. In 2019, the ECOFIN added, "given the debt above 60%", the required adjustment will be 0.6%.
