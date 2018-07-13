Mattarella signs 'dignity decree'

Rome, July 13 - President Sergio Mattarella has signed the government's 'dignity decree' cracking down on precarious work, offshoring and gambling advertisements, sources said Friday. Parliament now has 60 days to examine and amend the text, they said. The decree is the brainchild of Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and leader of the bigger government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party of Matteo Salvini is officially the junior partner but Salvini has been accused of dominating the news cycle.