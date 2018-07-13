Mattarella signs 'dignity decree'

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Rome
13 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 13 - President Sergio Mattarella has signed the government's 'dignity decree' cracking down on precarious work, offshoring and gambling advertisements, sources said Friday. Parliament now has 60 days to examine and amend the text, they said. The decree is the brainchild of Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and leader of the bigger government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party of Matteo Salvini is officially the junior partner but Salvini has been accused of dominating the news cycle.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera. Ministro su proprietà nuova sede: verificheremo
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci.
Caccia a 3 mln entro lunedì per il 70%
I soldi? Non più al notaio ma alla società
Statte, pesce e gelati scaduti
maxi sequestro dei Nas
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Bari, non era una tangente
ma una provvigione sui lavori:
torna libero imprenditore