We'll cut MPs after vitalizi says Di Maio

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Rome
13 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 13 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday the government, after cutting 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions on Thursday, would now go on to cut the number of MPs. "After the vitalizi cut I now think the time has come to cut the number of MPs," he said. Asked how long it would take, he said "we have to present a constitutional bill because we have to make a constitutional change". "But it's in the government contract" between his own anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, Di Maio said. Changing Italy's Constitution entails a lengthy parliamentary process.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera. Ministro su proprietà nuova sede: verificheremo
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci.
Caccia a 3 mln entro lunedì per il 70%
I soldi? Non più al notaio ma alla società
Statte, pesce e gelati scaduti
maxi sequestro dei Nas
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Bari, non era una tangente
ma una provvigione sui lavori:
torna libero imprenditore