Majority will reject CETA - Di Maio

Palagiustizia Bari, Camera esamina decreto legge
12.07.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera. Ministro su proprietà nuova sede: verificheremo

curva nord Bari
11.07.2018

Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci.
Caccia a 3 mln entro lunedì per il 70%
I soldi? Non più al notaio ma alla società

Statte, pesce e gelati scadutimaxi sequrestro dei Nas
11.07.2018

Statte, pesce e gelati scaduti
maxi sequestro dei Nas

Scandalo sanità, Quinto per 3 oredal giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»Mozione di sfiducia per Pittella
10.07.2018

Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella

Non era una tangente, ma una provvigione sui lavori: torna libero imprenditore
12.07.2018

Bari, non era una tangente
ma una provvigione sui lavori:
torna libero imprenditore

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi E intanto arriva Ngombo
11.07.2018

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi
E intanto arriva Ngombo

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro
12.07.2018

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson
10.07.2018

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia
12.07.2018

Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia

Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni
11.07.2018

Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia tutti contro Bonafede: parte il coro «onestà»
12.07.2018

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia, parte il coro «onestà»

Bari, i soldi e gli affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni di euro
11.07.2018

Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio

La conferenza stampa di Di Paola
11.07.2018

Bari calcio, Di Paola annuncia: «Pronto a investire ma altri si facciano avanti»

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari
10.07.2018

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

Rome

Majority will reject CETA - Di Maio

Will deny ratification says deputy PM

Majority will reject CETA - Di Maio

Rome, July 13 - The ruling populist majority will reject the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) free-trade deal between the EU and Canada, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday. He said the CETA, which came into force on September 21 and is now being ratified by EU members, would "have to arrive in this chamber for ratification and this majority will reject it". As well as being deputy premier, Di Maio is also labour and industry minister. He is the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), one of two government partners along with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party of Interior Minister Matteo salvini.

