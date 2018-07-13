Will get to bottom of Diciotti case says Salvini

Venerdì 13 Luglio 2018 | 13:09

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Palagiustizia Bari, Camera esamina decreto legge
12.07.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera. Ministro su proprietà nuova sede: verificheremo

curva nord Bari
11.07.2018

Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci.
Caccia a 3 mln entro lunedì per il 70%
I soldi? Non più al notaio ma alla società

Statte, pesce e gelati scadutimaxi sequrestro dei Nas
11.07.2018

Statte, pesce e gelati scaduti
maxi sequestro dei Nas

Scandalo sanità, Quinto per 3 oredal giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»Mozione di sfiducia per Pittella
10.07.2018

Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella

Non era una tangente, ma una provvigione sui lavori: torna libero imprenditore
12.07.2018

Bari, non era una tangente
ma una provvigione sui lavori:
torna libero imprenditore

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi E intanto arriva Ngombo
11.07.2018

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi
E intanto arriva Ngombo

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro
12.07.2018

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson
10.07.2018

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia
12.07.2018

Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia

Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni
11.07.2018

Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia tutti contro Bonafede: parte il coro «onestà»
12.07.2018

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia, parte il coro «onestà»

Bari, i soldi e gli affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni di euro
11.07.2018

Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio

La conferenza stampa di Di Paola
11.07.2018

Bari calcio, Di Paola annuncia: «Pronto a investire ma altri si facciano avanti»

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari
10.07.2018

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

Rome

Will get to bottom of Diciotti case says Salvini

ANM says don't meddle

Will get to bottom of Diciotti case says Salvini

Rome, July 13 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday he would get to the bottom of the case of an alleged migrant "mutiny" on board a rescue ship. President Sergio Mattarella "didn't interfere" when he instructed Premier Giuseppe Conte to offload a coast guard ship carrying 67 migrants at Trapani after Salvini blocked it because of the alleged incident on board the previous ship that first picked up the migrants, Salvini said. The president "has never interfered with what I have done as interior ministers", said Salvini in reference to the Diciotti ship which had picked up the migrants from private Italian oilrig tug Vos Thalassa, where the alleged protest, allegedly led by a Ghanaian and a Senegalese man, allegedly took place. The Vos Thalassa crew have reportedly said the crew was surrounded by the migrants and the first mate was pushed. Salvini went on: "I have nothing to clear up. "If, however, Mattarella wants to understand what I did I'm at his disposal, but the fight against illegals is one of the country's priorities. "The only thing that would make me angry is if all those who came off the Diciotti got off scot free, someone must pay. "There must be certainty of punishment. "I hope the prosecutors hurry up, it can't end up in sweetness and light". Salvini had earlier said he would "go on to the end" to "get to the bottom" of what happened among the migrants. He said "I will go to the end until someone is handed over to justice. "I'm interior minister and I will do my utmost to defend the security of Italians, what I am doing is blocking departures, landings and deaths". Salvini's coalition partner Luigi Di Maio said "Mattarella's decision must be respected". The deputy premier and labour and industry minister said: "I believe that if the president intervened we must respect his decisions". Salvini is also a deputy premier and leader of the anti-migrant League party. He has been cracking down on migrants and has stopped NGO ships from docking in Italian ports. Di Maio is the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Magistrates union ANM on Friday called for an end to "interference" in the work of Trapani prosecutors investigating the two migrants that landed from the Diciotti coast guard ship Thursday night. "The work of the Trapani prosecutors must be allowed to proceed without interference," the ANM said, referring to the pressure from Salvini. The union said all calls for intervention were "unjustified and not in line with the principles of autonomy and independence laid down by the Constitution, to which everyone must keep". The crew of the Vos Thalassa oil-rig tug felt "seriously threatened" by the reaction of migrants when they were told they being taken back to Libya, sources at the Trapani prosecutor's office said Friday. The captain reportedly told prosecutors the migrants had surrounded the crew shouting "no Libya, Libya, yes Italy". As well as surrounding the crew, they allegedly pushed the first mate, sources said. This was when the captain decided to get in touch with the Rome port commander's office, which sent coast guard vessel Diciotti to offload the migrants. The first questioning of the 67 migrants will take place today, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Majority will reject CETA - Di Maio

Majority will reject CETA - Di Maio

 
26.9% in Italy have degrees, penultimate in EU

26.9% in Italy have degrees, penultimate in EU

 
14% 18-24-yr-olds have given up study, 18.5% in south

14% 18-24-yr-olds have given up study, 18.5% in south

 
Will get to bottom of Diciotti case says Salvini

Will get to bottom of Diciotti case says Salvini

 

60.9% Italians have diploma, 77% in EU

 

60.9% Italians have diploma, 77% in EU

 
Will get to bottom of Diciotti case says Salvini

Will get to bottom of Diciotti case says Salvini

 
Debt up to record 2.327 tn in May - BoI

Debt up to record 2.327 tn in May - BoI

 

GDM.TV

Si assentavano dal lavoro, sospesi 9 dipendenti del comune di Lecce

Tornano i furbetti del cartellino: beccati e sospesi 9 dipendenti del comune di Lecce

 
Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia tutti contro Bonafede: parte il coro «onestà»

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia, parte il coro «onestà»

 
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni

Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)

 
La conferenza stampa di Di Paola

Bari calcio, Di Paola annuncia: «Pronto a investire ma altri si facciano avanti»

 
Foggia, ecco la nuova squadra di carabinieri a cavallo

Foggia, ecco la nuova squadra di carabinieri a cavallo Vd

 
Bari, nascondevano 30 chili di droga nel tavolo da picnic: arrestati

Bari, nascondevano 30 chili di droga nel tavolo da picnic: arrestati (Vd)

 
Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

 
Al Bano

Al Bano ce le canta: ecco la dedica per la festa della Gazzetta

 

PHOTONEWS

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

 
Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia

Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia

 
Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

 
Foggia, il primo allenamento con Grassadonia allo Zaccheria

Foggia, il primo allenamento
con Grassadonia allo Zaccheria

 
Stadio, protesta dei tifosi E intanto arriva Ngombo

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi
E intanto arriva Ngombo

 
Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

 
Dalla «Pausa» di Coco l'ispirazione dell’estate

Dalla «Pausa» di Coco l'ispirazione dell’estate

 
Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre

 

Digital Edition

13.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU