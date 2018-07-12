Police inspect Baobab migrants encampment in Rome

Rome, July 12 - Police have inspected and conducted checks in the area around the Tiburtina train station in the Italian capital, focusing on a migrant encampment. The tents were set up by activists from the Baobab organization and are located behind the station, where about 300 migrants are living in 200 tents that had previously been removed by the security forces. Baobab Experience noted that 35 ''youths were taken to the immigration office on Via Patini for further checks. They are being assisted by volunteer lawyers working in the camp.''.