No extra NATO spending by Italy - Conte

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Rome
12 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said after a NATO summit Thursday that "Italy has inherited spending commitments as far as the contribution to NATO concerns which we have not altered. Therefore there is no additional spending". Conte said Thursday that "I am drafting a letter to Juncker, Tusk and the European institutions to push Europe on the implementation of those innovative principles on immigration that emerged from the European Council". He said he had discussed migrants in a tete-a-tete with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Conte added that there was no "acrimony or conflict" with French President Emmanuel Macron and "we will defend our positions everywhere".
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln per 70%
Il giallo del comunicato sui soldi. Decaro: poca trasparenza
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera.
Il Pd denuncia: «Ombre su proprietà»
Ministro Bonafede: «Approfondiremo»
Taranto, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di surgelati scaduti da anni