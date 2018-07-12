Vitalizi, golden pensions to be cut says Di Maio

Rome, July 12 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday "today is a historic day" because 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions will be cut. The vitalizi are seen as a symbol of unacceptable privilege on the part of former MPs, who get large pensions even after attending parliament for a very short time. Di Maio's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has vowed to cut them for some time. Di Maio said "at last it has arrived, today is the day that Italians had been waiting for 60 years, the historic moment which we have gifted our citizens after 100 days of government". Di Maio also said that so-called 'golden pensions' above 4,000 euros a month would be cut. He said they would be cut "for those who have not paid in enough contributions".