curva nord Bari
11.07.2018

Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln per 70%
Scandalo sanità, Quinto per 3 oredal giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»Mozione di sfiducia per Pittella
10.07.2018

Bari, pasticcio «F24: indagato Giancaspro
10.07.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, Camera esamina decreto legge
12.07.2018

Taranto, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di surgelati scaduti da anni
10.07.2018

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson
10.07.2018

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi E intanto arriva Ngombo
11.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità, interrogatorio di garanzia a Pittella
12.07.2018

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre
09.07.2018

Bari, i soldi e gli affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni di euro
11.07.2018

Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni
11.07.2018

11.07.2018

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia tutti contro Bonafede: parte il coro «onestà»
12.07.2018

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari
10.07.2018

Innsbruck

Will take 50 yrs to expel 500,000 migrants - Salvini

'No concrete results from previous action in Africa'

Innsbruck, July 12 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday "Italy has a backlog of 500,000 illegal immigrants and if we don't manage to expel more than 10,000 a year we'll take 50 years to make up for the past". He said there had been "no concrete results" from EU initiatives in Africa. Salvini said at an informal meeting of EU interior ministers that "It's right to think of what will happen in a few months but another two migrant boats are arriving in Italy with hundreds of migrants. "My problem is today, not a few months' time". There has still been no interior ministry indication on the Diciotti coast guard ship offloading its 67 migrants at Trapani, ANSA sources said. Meanwhile a sailboat with 60 migrants aboard is heading for the Siracusa area, while 23 Tunisians have landed at the stepping-stone island of Lampedusa.

Not giving up, injustice repaired on vitalizi - Fico

House approves cutting vitalizi

Ward party doc suspended

Italian PM to ask EU to change Sophia mission

Italian PM to ask EU to change Sophia mission

Giorgio Cafiero freed in Turkey - Conte

Telling migrants to go home racism - top court

Telling migrants to go home racism - top court

Si assentavano dal lavoro, sospesi 9 dipendenti del comune di Lecce

Bagarre in aula sul dl Palagiustizia tutti contro Bonafede: parte il coro «onestà»

Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni

La conferenza stampa di Di Paola

Foggia, ecco la nuova squadra di carabinieri a cavallo

Bari, nascondevano 30 chili di droga nel tavolo da picnic: arrestati

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

Al Bano

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

Bari ricorda Michele Fazio, 17 anni fa fu vittima di mafia

Inchiesta sanità, interrogatorio di garanzia a Pittella

Foggia, il primo allenamento con Grassadonia allo Zaccheria

Stadio, protesta dei tifosi E intanto arriva Ngombo

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

Dalla «Pausa» di Coco l'ispirazione dell’estate

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre

12.07.2018

