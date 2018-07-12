La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Pisa
12 Luglio 2018
Pisa, July 12 - There may be as much as 2,000 tonnes of microplastic on Italian beaches, Pisa university chemistry department researchers said Thursday in the first study of its kind in Italy. They spoke after examining samples of sand from the mouth of Arno and the Serchio. The researchers found a large quantity of polymers, up to 5-10 grammes per square metre, deriving mostly from packaging or single-use objects washed up on the shores. The total estimate is between one thousand and two thousand tonnes of microplatic.
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln per 70%
Il giallo del comunicato sui soldi. Decaro: poca trasparenza
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera.
Il Pd denuncia: «Ombre su proprietà»
Ministro Bonafede: «Approfondiremo»
Taranto, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di surgelati scaduti da anni