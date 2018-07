13 'Ndrangheta windfarm arrests

Reggio Calabria, July 12 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 13 people allegedly linked to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia who had allegedly infiltrated the windfarm business in Reggio Calabria. Among those arrested were businessmen and suspected 'Ndrangheta members. During the course of investigations, prosecutors reportedly unearthed many attempts to extort rival businessmen operating in the wind power sector, police said. Several windfarms in Calabria are alleged to have been built with 'Ndrangheta involvement, police said.