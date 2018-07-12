SOS for doctors, 11,800 lacking in next 5 yrs

Rome, July 12 - The Federation of Public Health Firms (FIASO) on Thursday launched an SOS saying that Italy will lack 11,800 doctors over the next five years. It said the Italian health service now still has more doctors than other EU countries with similar systems, but 11,803 doctors will be lacking by 2022 because of retirements and a cut in specialists. This is also because some 35% of doctors leave the service before getting to retirement age, because they take early retirement or go over into the private sector. And there is not enough new blood coming in to make up for them, FIASO said. FIASO called on the government to take action.