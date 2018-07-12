Italy-Germany-Austria migrant deal

Innsbruck, July 12 - Interior ministers Matteo Salvini of Italy, Horst Seehofer of Germany and Herbert Kickl of Austria said after talks here Thursday that an "axis of the willing" led by Vienna, Berlin and Rome would curb migrant departures and landings in Europe, so that only those who are really fleeing was arrive in Europe. Italian proposals on migrants should become EU ones, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after three-way talks in Innsbruck Thursday with German and Austrian counterparts Horst Seehofer and Herbert Kickl. "It will bring satisfaction if Italian proposals become European ones with a reduction of migrant departures, landings and costs," he said. "If the Italian model becomes European it will be cause for pride". Premier Giuseppe Conte said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the second day of a NATO summit Thursday that "an excellent opening on migrants came as far as the enactment of the conclusions that we shared at the European Council goes". He said "now it's a question of implementing this plan". Conte said "this should be done with those ideas and principles that were agreed. "Therefore we must work on it in the coming days with her and with the European institutions".