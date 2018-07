EU cuts Italy GDP forecast to 1.3% 2018, 1.1% 2019

Brussels, July 12 - The European Commission on Thursday cut its growth forecasts for Italy to 1.3% this year and 1.1% next. This was down from 1.5% and 1."% in May. The EC said that Italy "will not escape the loss of impetus of the advanced economies". Britain and Italy remain last in the EU growth table, the EC said. It said that Italian inflation would remain around 4%. Eurozone growth will fall to 2.1% this year and 2% next, the EC said.