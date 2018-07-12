Italy-Germany-Austria migrant deal

Innsbruck, July 12 - Interior ministers Matteo Salvini of Italy, Horst Seehofer of Germany and Herbert Kickl of Austria said after talks here Thursday that an "axis of the willing" led by Vienna, Berlin and Rome would curb migrant departures and landings in Europe, so that only those who are really fleeing was arrive in Europe. Italian proposals on migrants should become EU ones, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after three-way talks in Innsbruck Thursday with German and Austrian counterparts Horst Seehofer and Herbert Kickl. "It will bring satisfaction if Italian proposals become European ones with a reduction of migrant departures, landings and costs," he said. "If the Italian model becomes European it will be cause for pride".