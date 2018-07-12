Diciotti heading for Trapani

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Trapani
12 Luglio 2018
Trapani, July 12 - The Italian coast guard Diciotti ship was heading for Trapani Thursday to offload 67 migrants that have been at the centre of a government row. The row has pitted Interior Minister Matteo Salvini against Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli. Salvini insisted on having assurances that alleged troublemakers aboard the ship would be instantly arrested. A Ghanian man and a Sudanese man allegedly quarreled with officials after they were rescued by private Italian tug Vos Thalassa, before being transferred to the Diciotti. Salvini has closed Italian ports to NGO ships and has threatened to do the same with navy ships, causing a row with the defence ministry.
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln per 70%
Il giallo del comunicato sui soldi. Decaro: poca trasparenza
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera.
Il Pd denuncia: «Ombre su proprietà»
Ministro Bonafede: «Approfondiremo»
Taranto, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di surgelati scaduti da anni