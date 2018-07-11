Soccer: Melfi workers to strike over Ronaldo buy

Turin, July 11 - The USB union said Wednesday that it has called on its members in the southern town of Melfi, where Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has a big plant, to stage a strike next week over Juventus's acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo. FCA, Juventus and trucks-and-tractor-maker CNH Industrial are all controlled by the Agnelli/Elkann family holding company Exor. USB said it was impossible not to strike when faced with "so much unfairness. "It is unacceptable that the company, which continues to ask for enormous sacrifices from FCA and CNH Industrial workers, has decided to spend hundreds of millions of euros to buy a footballer" it said. The union said the strike would run from 22:00 on Sunday until 6.00 on Tuesday.