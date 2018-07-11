Working to use EU funds for basic income - Savona

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Rome
11 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 11 - European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said Wednesday that the government was working to find a way to use EU funds to finance its pledge to introduce a 'citizenship wage' basic income. "The government is working on a model of citizenship wage (compatible with the use of) structural European funds, of which the Social Fund is a component," Savona told a question time session in the Lower House. He said that if the funds had "the role of a mere income support" this could be incompatible with EU rules, but he added that "active measures" such as employment committees could be supported by them.
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln per 70%
Il giallo del comunicato sui soldi. Decaro: poca trasparenza
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera.
Il Pd denuncia: «Ombre su proprietà»
Ministro Bonafede: «Approfondiremo»
Taranto, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di surgelati scaduti da anni