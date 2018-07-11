We'll punish those to blame Alitalia's plight - Di Maio

Rome, July 11 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the new government will punish the people to blame for the plight of Alitalia, the former flag-carrier that is in extraordinary administration and the State is trying to find a buyer for. "The government is analysing all the economic information because we want to identify and punish those responsible for the current situation," Di Maio told the Senate. He said that he had had no talks with potential buyers Lufthansa and EasyJet.