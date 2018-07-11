Di Maio says OK to occasional-work 'vouchers'

Rome, July 11 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that he was not against the reintroduction of the so-called vouchers used to pay for occasional work. The controversial system was recently abolished due to concerns it was being exploited by some employers. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also a deputy premier, had called for the return of the vouchers, saying they needed for seasonal work in the tourism and agriculture sectors. "If the vouchers can be useful in sectors such as agriculture and tourism, for specific skills, then they are welcome," Di Maio said as he presented his plans for his ministry to the Senate. "The only thing that I ask of the parties in the ruling majority is that they avoid future abuses".