Good School reform should be revised, not scrapped-Bussetti

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Rome
11 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 11 - Education Minister Marco Bussetti said Wednesday that he thinks the 'Good School' reform passed by the centre left during the last parliament should be revised not scrapped. "The university and school sectors have been subject to reforms as such a pace that the new one was presented before the previous one had been implemented," Bussetti told a joint session of the House and Senate's education committees. "I don't want to resort to new reforms. The government does not intend to turn the Good School upside down, but the problems that have emerged should be addressed and resolved". Bussetti also defended one of the most controversial aspects of the Good School reform - work placements for high school students. "The alternation between school and work has been interpreted as an obligation, not an opportunity," he said. "It should not be shelved but it needs adjustments".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln per 70%
Il giallo del comunicato sui soldi. Decaro: poca trasparenza
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera.
Il Pd denuncia: «Ombre su proprietà»
Ministro Bonafede: «Approfondiremo»
La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Taranto, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di surgelati scaduti da anni