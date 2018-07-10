Soccer: Ronaldo to Juve on his wishes - Real

Rome, July 10 - Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Juventus, Real Madrid announced Tuesday. The Spanish giants, "in accordance with the wishes of the player", has reached a deal with the Turin giants, it said. The Portugal great "will always be one of the great symbols for Real and a unique reference for the next generations: Real will always be his home". The striker, 34, is reportedly moving in a 105-million-euro deal.