Soccer: Ronaldo to Juve on his wishes - Real

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Rome
10 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 10 - Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Juventus, Real Madrid announced Tuesday. The Spanish giants, "in accordance with the wishes of the player", has reached a deal with the Turin giants, it said. The Portugal great "will always be one of the great symbols for Real and a unique reference for the next generations: Real will always be his home". The striker, 34, is reportedly moving in a 105-million-euro deal.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln per 70%
Il giallo del comunicato sui soldi. Decaro: poca trasparenza
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera.
Il Pd denuncia: «Ombre su proprietà»
Ministro Bonafede: «Approfondiremo»
La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Taranto, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di surgelati scaduti da anni