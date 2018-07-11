Tria pledged to respect EU rules - Moscovici

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Brussels
11 Luglio 2018
Brussels, July 11 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday that Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has pledged the 5-Star Movement/League government will respect the EU's budget rules. "We have an interlocutor, Minister Tria, who has assured us that Italy is preparing the 2019 budget with the total intention to respect the rules and total commitment to the eurozone," Moscovici said. The Commissioner also said he was not worried that Italy was preparing a 'plan B' to quit the euro after European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said it needed to be ready if it were forced out of the eurozone. "There are statements that go in this direction, but most go in another director, which is the good one," said Moscovici. "I have bene informed that (Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi) Di Maio clearly said that this government does not plan to quit the euro".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln per 70%
Il giallo del comunicato sui soldi. Decaro: poca trasparenza
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera.
Il Pd denuncia: «Ombre su proprietà»
Ministro Bonafede: «Approfondiremo»
La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Taranto, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di surgelati scaduti da anni