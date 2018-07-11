Contribution to family counts for alimony - top court

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Bari, soldi e affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni
Tra i 28 indagati anche il patron del Bitonto calcio
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Bari, soldi nascosti tra le mura di casa: sequestrati 31 milioni (Vd)
Rome, July 11 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday published a ruling that ends a conflict of jurisprudence created by a previous sentence which said that former spouse's standard of living during a marriage was not the parameter for alimony payments. The new ruling said that alimony payments should be based on "composite criteria" that takes account of the "respective economic-asset situations" and "gives particular importance to the contribution of the ex spouse... to the common and personal patrimony, in relation to the length of the marriage, the future earning potential and age".
Bari, contro il fallimento si apre a nuovi soci. Caccia a 3 mln per 70%
Il giallo del comunicato sui soldi
Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Chiesta sfiducia per Pittella
Palagiustizia Bari, è rissa alla Camera.
Il Pd denuncia: «Ombre su proprietà»
Ministro Bonafede: «Approfondiremo»
Taranto, sequestrate 16 tonnellate di surgelati scaduti da anni