3 alleged 'Ndrangheta members arrested near Rome

Rome, July 11 - Rome police coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators on Wednesday ordered the arrest of three suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta Molè clan based in Gioia Tauro, Calabria. The suspects arrested Wednesday are accused of infiltrating local businesses in Rocca di Papa, in the Castelli Romani area near Rome. They are charged, among other things, of fraudulently registering and transferring assets. Police also seized assets worth about four million euros.
