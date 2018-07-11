3 alleged 'Ndrangheta members arrested near Rome

Mercoledì 11 Luglio 2018 | 13:15

Bari, pasticcio «F24: indagato Giancaspro
10.07.2018

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D

Bari calcio verso il fallimento: Giancaspro propone pagherò su se stesso e Paparesta pignorato
11.07.2018

Bari nel caos, lascia Biga: club verso il fallimento Niente soldi, città in angoscia: si è ai titoli di coda
Di Paola si fa avanti. Confindustria: «Complicato»

Scandalo sanità, Quinto per 3 oredal giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»Mozione di sfiducia per Pittella
10.07.2018

Scandalo sanità, Quinto
al giudice: «Ebbi segnalazioni»
Sfiducia per Pittella

Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore farmaceutico
09.07.2018

Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore scientifico. Mancano le regole

La Regione Puglia è sotto tiro per le consulenze
10.07.2018

Consulenze, Regione Puglia nel mirino della Corte dei conti: niente elenchi

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson
10.07.2018

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre
09.07.2018

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti
07.07.2018

Accoltellamento a Tricase: due feriti

Bari, i soldi e gli affari del clan:sequestrati 31 milioni di euro
11.07.2018

Bari, soldi e affari del clan:
sequestrati 31 milioni di euro

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti
09.07.2018

Bari, scippo in piazza Moro
ripreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Bari, nascondevano 30 chili di droga nel tavolo da picnic: arrestati
10.07.2018

Bari, nascondevano 30 chili di droga nel tavolo da picnic: arrestati (Vd)

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari
10.07.2018

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

Rumba Kazz, Kaka Kazz e ora anche Mango pu kazz: parla Luigi che ha sconvolto il web con la sua ironia
06.07.2018

Luigi, da Palo alla Scozia: «Vi racconto la mia fortuna col Kazz»

Rome

3 alleged 'Ndrangheta members arrested near Rome

Police seize 4 mn in assets from presumed members of Mole clan

3 alleged 'Ndrangheta members arrested near Rome

Rome, July 11 - Rome police coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators on Wednesday ordered the arrest of three suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta Molè clan based in Gioia Tauro, Calabria. The suspects arrested Wednesday are accused of infiltrating local businesses in Rocca di Papa, in the Castelli Romani area near Rome. They are charged, among other things, of fraudulently registering and transferring assets. Police also seized assets worth about four million euros.

