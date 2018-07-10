Health ministry recalls Pinguin frozen veg mix

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome, July 10 - The Italian Health Ministry on Tuesday recalled a production lot of mixed frozen vegetables from the Pinguin brand, due to the presence of the bacteria Lysteria monocytogenes. The lot is made up of 2.5 kg packages identified with lot number W1715838G with the expiration date of July 6, 2019 produced by Greenyard Frozen Belgium in a Hungarian plant. This is the third recall in Italy, following frozen vegetables by Freshona and Findus minestrone, due to a Listeria outbreak in Europe, which has seen 47 cases since 2015, nine of which have been fatal.
