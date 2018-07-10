Martedì 10 Luglio 2018 | 20:06

Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore farmaceutico
09.07.2018

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
08.07.2018

Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggiasequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
09.07.2018

Ecomafia, la Puglia è terza

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucanaFavori e amicizie: tutti da lui
07.07.2018

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità
08.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson
10.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Bari, salta condotta idrica Paralizzata via Napoli
09.07.2018

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre
09.07.2018

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti
09.07.2018

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone
08.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

130 anni Gazzetta
09.07.2018

“Non avevo soldi per il pane ma la Gazzetta la leggo da sempre”: Al Bano per i 130 anni del giornale

Rome

Health ministry recalls Pinguin frozen veg mix

Third recall after Freshona and Findus minestrone frozen veg

Rome, July 10 - The Italian Health Ministry on Tuesday recalled a production lot of mixed frozen vegetables from the Pinguin brand, due to the presence of the bacteria Lysteria monocytogenes. The lot is made up of 2.5 kg packages identified with lot number W1715838G with the expiration date of July 6, 2019 produced by Greenyard Frozen Belgium in a Hungarian plant. This is the third recall in Italy, following frozen vegetables by Freshona and Findus minestrone, due to a Listeria outbreak in Europe, which has seen 47 cases since 2015, nine of which have been fatal.

