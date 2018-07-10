Repatriation centres in third countries - Austria

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Brussels
10 Luglio 2018
Brussels, July 10 - The Austrian EU duty presidency has drawn up a proposal for migrant repatriation centres in third countries. The centres would be for those migrants who cannot be sent back because of a lack of cooperation by origin countries, said the proposal, a copy of which was obtained by ANSA. The document was discussed Monday at the strategic committee on immigration, frontiers and asylum. It forms part of the draft for the agenda prepared by Vienna for Wednesday's meeting in Innsbruck with German, Austrian and Italian officials.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore scientifico. Mancano le regole
Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggia, sequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
Ecomafia, la Puglia è terza
Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui
Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità