Soccer: Ronaldo joins Juventus from Real Madrid

Rome, July 10 - Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday joined Turin giants Juventus from Spanish giants Real Madrid in a reported 105-million-euro deal. "The time has come to pursue a new path in my life and for this reason I asked Real Madrid to accept my sale", said the 34-year-old Portugal great. In a long note on Real's site, he said "Real won my heart and I will never stop saying thank you: but I thought long and hard and I know it is time to start a new cycle". Real for its part said, "in accordance with the wishes of the player", it had reached a deal with Juve. Ronaldo "will always be one of the great symbols for Real and a unique reference for the next generations: Real will always be his home". The striker, 34, is reportedly moving in a 105-million-euro deal.