Soccer: CONI extends FIGC commissioner's term

Rome, July 10 - The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), Italian sport's governing body, on Tuesday extended the term of Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Commissioner Roberto Fabbricini until December 10 this year. Fabbricini, the CONI Secretary-General, was elected FIGC commissioner on February 1 after Italy's soccer world failed to elect a new president following the resignation of Carlo Tavecchio after Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup. Alessandro 'Billy' Costacurta, the former AC Milan and Italy defender, and Angelo Clarizia were named assistant commissioners by a CONI panel led by President Giovanni Malago'. Malago' said Fabbricini would serve for six months, "and then we'll see if that is enough". Fabbricini said Malago' would be commissioner for the Lega A group of Serie A clubs. Fabbricini, 72, had been secretary-general of CONI for the previous five years. A former junior sprinter, Fabbricini has been at CONI since 1972. He has been a manager since 1984 and an upper manager since 1994. He has also been on the organising panel for the Mediterranean games. In 2014 he was named commissioner of CONI's Marche chapter.