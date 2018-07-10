Pope Paul 'nixed pro-pill document'

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
10 Luglio 2018
Vatican City, July 10 - Pope Paul VI vetoed a group of theologians' document backing the use of contraceptives in the mid-60s, a monsignor says in an upcoming book. After rejecting the "De nascendae prolis" (On the Birth of Children) encyclical on "responsible" parenthood, the pontiff went on to publish his 1968 encyclical "Humanae Vitae" (On Human Life) which reiterated dogma and only allowed natural methods of regulating conception such as the rhythm method, according to Msgr Gilfredo Marengo. Marengo, a lecturer at the Pontifical Institute Giovanni Paolo II and coordinator of the Commission named by Pope Francis on the Humanae Vita, is set to publish his book, which is the fruit of years trawling through the Vatican Archives. The book, called La Nascita di un'Enciclica (The Birth of an Encyclical), of which ANSA has obtained an advance copy, will be published by Vatican publishers Libreria Editrice Vaticana (LED) on Thursday.
