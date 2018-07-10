Salvini critical after migrant rescue off Libya

Martedì 10 Luglio 2018 | 18:23

Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore farmaceutico
09.07.2018

Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore scientifico. Mancano le regole

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
08.07.2018

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl

Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggiasequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
09.07.2018

Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggia, sequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
Ecomafia, la Puglia è terza

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucanaFavori e amicizie: tutti da lui
07.07.2018

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità
08.07.2018

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson
10.07.2018

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore

Bari, salta condotta idrica Paralizzata via Napoli
09.07.2018

Bari, salta condotta idrica
Paralizzata via Napoli

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre
09.07.2018

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti
09.07.2018

Bari, scippo in piazza Moro
ripreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone
08.07.2018

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, Procuratore: «Il Presidente sapeva»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

130 anni Gazzetta
09.07.2018

“Non avevo soldi per il pane ma la Gazzetta la leggo da sempre”: Al Bano per i 130 anni del giornale

Rome

Salvini critical after migrant rescue off Libya

Italian coast guard can't replace Libya's - interior minister

Salvini critical after migrant rescue off Libya

Rome, July 10 - The rescue off Libya by a private Italian vessel of 67 asylum seekers, who were subsequently transferred to an Italian Coast Guard ship, has irked Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, causing fresh tension in the Italian government. The interior ministry's position is that the intervention of the Vos Thalassa, a tug linked to an oil rig, anticipated that of the Libyan coast guard, sources said. Salvini took up the matter with Premier Giuseppe Conte, Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, sources said. "The Italian Coast Guard cannot replace the Libyan one, above all, if the African colleagues have moved into action," Salvini said, according to the sources. League leader Salvini has spearheaded the hardline stance on migrants of the new coalition government that has seen NGO-run migrant rescue ships denied access to Italian ports. Toninelli, whose ministry is in charge of Italy's ports and the Coast Guard, said via Twitter the Italian Coast Guard intervened because the migrants were "endangering the lives of the crew" of the Vos Thalassa, and so were transferred to the coast guard's Diciotti vessel. He added that a investigation had been launched so that the migrants who caused the trouble could be punished. A Ghanaian man and a Sudanese man have been identified as the main alleged "troublemakers" among the migrants, the interior ministry said Tuesday. The top nationality represented among the migrants was Pakistani (27) followed by Sudanese (12) and Libyans (10).

