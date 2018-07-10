Ghanaian, Sudanese alleged 'troublemakers' on Thalassa

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
10 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 10 - A Ghnaian man and a Sudanese man are the alleged "troublemakers" among migrants rescued by the private Italian ship Vos Thalassa and now on board the Italian coast guard's Diciotti ship, the interior ministry said Tuesday. The top nationality represented among the migrants was Pakistani (27) followed by Sudanese (12) and Libyans (10).
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore scientifico. Mancano le regole
Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggia
sequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
Ecomafia, la Puglia è terza
Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui
Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità