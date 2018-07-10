Grillo vows action on hospital ward shut for party

Naples, July 10 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Tuesday vowed action in the case of a Naples hospital ward that was shit for a day so that staff could take part in the ward chief's party. "There are various levels of responsibility and we will establish all of them," she said on the incident at the Del Mare Hospital. Grillo said "the incident of the party and the interruption of activity in the beginning seemed fake news, however incredible it was. "My presence in Campania today is certainly linked to what happened", she said on a visit to another Naples hospital, the Monaldi. Grillo will move on to the Del Mare Hospital later today. She recalled that health police were sent to the facility Monday.