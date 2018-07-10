Growth needed for euro survival - Savona

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome, July 10 - Growth is needed for the euro to survive, European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said Tuesday. What is needed, he said, is "a close connection between the EU's institutional architecture and growth policies, if they want the euro to survive". The European Central Bank, he went on, should have "full powers over exchange rates". He said that after his hearing in parliament he would visit ECB chief Mario Draghi.
