Stop migrant landings, No to new slaves - Salvini

Reggio Calabria, July 10 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on a visit to the sprawling migrant camp at San Ferdinando in Calabria Tuesday that "those fleeing war and entitled to live in Italy are welcome. "But those who aren't fleeing war and are simply new slaves at the disposal of organised crime must not stay at San Ferdinando or in Italy". Crime is a problem at the camp and a Malian migrant was killed by his former employer there at the start of June. Salvini has shut Italian ports to migrant-rescuing NGO ships and has vowed to deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants.