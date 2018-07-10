Trade fundamental for Italian growth - Tria

Rome, July 10 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Tuesday stressed the importance of trade for the Italian economy and said Italy should seek to avert a global trade war. "Italy is an exporting country and free trade is fundamental for economic growth to continue," Tria told the assembly of Italian banking association ABI. "That's why it is in our interest to work so that a global trade war does not take place". Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini recently suggested the use of tariffs should no longer be considered taboo. Tria also said Tuesday that the reforms that the new 5-Star Movement/League government wants to introduce will be brought in gradually in a "realistic" way, while "maintaining the path of public debt reduction and avoiding a reversal of the trend to correct the structural balance".