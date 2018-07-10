Talks with Rome tough but can be successful-Seehofer (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Berlin
10 Luglio 2018
Berlin, July 10 - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday that he was hopeful of finding an agreement with Rome on managing asylum seekers. "The talks with Italy and Greece will be difficult, very difficult," Seehofer said when asked about sending migrants back to the countries where they first made their requests for asylum as he presented his masterplan on migration. "But they can be successful".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore scientifico. Mancano le regole
Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggia
sequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
Ecomafia, la Puglia è terza
Quinto, il ras della sanità lucana
Favori e amicizie: tutti da lui
Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità