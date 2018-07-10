140 IT attacks a day in May - privacy ombudsman

Rome, July 10 - The head of Italy's privacy watchdog Antonello Soro said Tuesday that reports of information technology attacks "reached the threshold of 140 a day" in May. In the authority's annual report to parliament, he said notifications of data breaches increased by "over 500%" after May 25, when new European Union rules on personal data came into force. He said that such breaches had "affected over 333,000 people" since March. Soro also called on journalists to be beacons that people could use to find their bearings in a post-truth world.