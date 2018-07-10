Martedì 10 Luglio 2018 | 14:57

Castellana, lite dal medico: «C'ero prima io». Botte all'informatore farmaceutico
09.07.2018

Inchiesta in Basilicata, le «confessioni» al telefono dei dirigenti Asl
08.07.2018

Rifiuti «tombati» in una spiaggiasequestri per 7 mln a ditte Barletta
09.07.2018

Ecomafia, la Puglia è terza

Quinto, il ras della sanità lucanaFavori e amicizie: tutti da lui
07.07.2018

Le raccomandazioni al «regista», così il governatore guidava la sanità
08.07.2018

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast
09.07.2018

Inchiesta sanità in Basilicata: 22 arresti. C'è anche il Governatore
06.07.2018

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson
10.07.2018

Bari, salta condotta idrica Paralizzata via Napoli
09.07.2018

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre
09.07.2018

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti
09.07.2018

Ora «A Matè» è diventato un tormentone
08.07.2018

Scandalo sanità lucana, il Procuratore: «Pittella sapeva»
06.07.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Battiti video
09.07.2018

Rome

140 IT attacks a day in May - privacy ombudsman

Soro reports huge increase in data-violation reports

Rome, July 10 - The head of Italy's privacy watchdog Antonello Soro said Tuesday that reports of information technology attacks "reached the threshold of 140 a day" in May. In the authority's annual report to parliament, he said notifications of data breaches increased by "over 500%" after May 25, when new European Union rules on personal data came into force. He said that such breaches had "affected over 333,000 people" since March. Soro also called on journalists to be beacons that people could use to find their bearings in a post-truth world.

Bari, nascondevano 30 chili di droga nel tavolo da picnic: arrestati

Alfonso Bonafede: importanti novità sul tribunale di Bari

Al Bano

Sangiorgi (Negramaro) canta un pezzo per i nostri 130 anni

Bari, scippo in piazza Mororipreso in diretta: 2 arresti

Bari, antimafia ordina sequestro due capannoni di prodotti cinesi

Battiti video

Il Papa a Bari, parla l'Arcivescovo Cacucci: «Evento senza precedenti»

Vip in Puglia, a Borgo Egnazia Maria Sharapova con Richard Branson

Dalla «Pausa» di Coco l'ispirazione dell’estate

Ospedale di Casarano, Emiliano posa la prima pietra della nuova torre

Brindisi, ecco l'album dei 130 anni della Gazzetta

Bari, salta condotta idrica Paralizzata via Napoli

Battiti Live, le foto del backstage. Prossima tappa Andria: ecco il cast

Il volo delle colombe sul sagrato della Basilica di San Nicola

Le due tappe del Papa alla Basilica di San Nicola

