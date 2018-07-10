Burkini woman ejected from Florence swimming baths

Florence, July 10 - A burkini-clad woman was asked to leave a municipal swimming baths in Florence on Saturday, sources said Monday night. Leftwing Power to the People Councillor Miriam Amato called on sports pointman Andrea Vanucci to send a circular to all municipal baths telling them to let women in burkinis use their facilities. "What happened on Saturday is unacceptable," she said. A lifeguard asked the woman to leave the children's pool where she was playing with her baby son.