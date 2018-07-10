Carlo Benetton dies aged 74

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
10 Luglio 2018
Venice, July 10 - Carlo Benetton, the youngest of the four siblings who founded the renowned Italian fashion company Benetton, has died from cancer at the age of 74. He launched the company together with Luciano, Giuliana and Gilberto Benetton in 1965. Subsequently he took charge of the part of the group that deals in animal husbandry. He was chairman of the dairy cattle breeding farm Maccarese Spa in Fiumicino near Rome, which was purchased and restructured by Benetton Group holding company Edizione Holding in 1998 as part of a government provatisation programme. He is survived by four children.
