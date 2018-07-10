'Ndrangheta is a shit, a cancer - Salvini

Palmi, July 10 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini used strong language to blast the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia on Tuesday as he paid a visit to a property confiscated from the Gallico clan in the town of Palmi that is set to be transformed into a police station. "An all-out war has started against organized crime, not just in Calabria, but in all of Italy, because the 'Ndrangheta is a shit, a cancer, that has spread to the whole of Italy," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party. "But I'm stubborn and I'll keep fighting it until we have taken away even the underpants of these people".