Health cops seize 16 tonnes of frozen food

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome
10 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 10 - The Carabinieri's NAS health police unit on Tuesday seized around 16 tonnes of frozen food that was past its sell-by date at a warehouse in the southern city of Taranto, sources said. In some cases the sell-by date had been elapsed for years. The officers also seized 3,600 bottles of mineral water that were being stored in direct contact with sunlight. The administrator of the warehouse has been cited for attempted retail fraud.
